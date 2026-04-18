New IC train card for foreign tourists to Japan to go on sale in May

A new prepaid transport IC card for foreign tourists will go on sale in May to facilitate travel across Japan, Pasmo Co, an issuer of a widely used train card in the Tokyo area, said.

The card, "Tourist Pasmo," is valid for 28 days and can be used for cashless payments, the company said, adding it will be sold at ticket vending machines and ticket offices at stations, including Narita and Haneda airports.

Users can purchase the card for 2,000 yen at Narita and between 1,000 yen and 10,000 yen at Haneda, with no deposit required. It can be recharged, but any remaining balance is nonrefundable.

The new card was released after the company stopped selling the "Pasmo Passport," a train card for short-term travelers, in 2024, and features what the company describes as a "stylish" design using kanji characters linked to travel and tourism. It could be taken home as a souvenir after use, the company said.

Pasmo cards are issued by non-JR railway operators in the Tokyo area and can also be used on public transportation nationwide that accepts IC cards.

Another popular train card brand in the Tokyo area is Suica, issued by East Japan Railway Co. JR East also issues a travel IC card for foreign visitors, valid for 28 days, called "Welcome Suica," featuring a cherry blossom design.

© KYODO