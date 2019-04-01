New Japan era name a boon for Australian property website

What links the Japanese monarchy and the property market in Western Australia? Until Monday's announcement of the forthcoming Reiwa era, not much.
The Real Estate Institute of Western Australia said it had an unexpected surge in traffic to its website -- Reiwa.com -- after the era of the next emperor, Naruhito, rule was named.
Seventy percent of the day's traffic to reiwa.com was from Japan, according to institute spokeswoman Sjanna Sandalova.
In Japanese, Reiwa consists of two characters: "Rei", which can have meanings related to "order" but also "auspicious" and "Wa", usually translated as "peace" or "harmony".
For the many residents of Perth, REIWA is synonymous with the hunt for a two-bedroom apartment near the Swan River.
Reiwa.com is hoping that Japan's new era also brings a new era in a market that is shrinking after a decade-long mining-fueled boom.
"We want to embrace all of this traction and use it as an opportunity to entice migration and foreign investment back into our state," said REIWA chief executive Neville Pozzi.© 2019 AFP
Alfie Noakes
Good on ya, Nev.
Danny Bloom
The actual pronunciation in Japanese is not Rei-Wa but rather Lei-Wah or lay-wah. Just as ramen is actual said as lamen. So it's lei wa. I dare anyone to disagree with me. Ask any Japanese person. They will tell you. Listen to how Nhk reporters say the the new era name on tv.
serendipitous1
Danny
To be precise, it's actually neither Lei nor Rei but somewhere in between.
theResident
exactly - serendipitous. I fear young Danny is being over pedantic.