Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's new imperial era Reiwa is also the name of an Australian property agency website which is now seeing a lot of traffic from Japan. Photo: AFP
business

New Japan era name a boon for Australian property website

4 Comments
By Charly Triballeau
SYDNEY

What links the Japanese monarchy and the property market in Western Australia? Until Monday's announcement of the forthcoming Reiwa era, not much.

The Real Estate Institute of Western Australia said it had an unexpected surge in traffic to its website -- Reiwa.com -- after the era of the next emperor, Naruhito, rule was named.

Seventy percent of the day's traffic to reiwa.com was from Japan, according to institute spokeswoman Sjanna Sandalova.

In Japanese, Reiwa consists of two characters: "Rei", which can have meanings related to "order" but also "auspicious" and "Wa", usually translated as "peace" or "harmony".

For the many residents of Perth, REIWA is synonymous with the hunt for a two-bedroom apartment near the Swan River.

Reiwa.com is hoping that Japan's new era also brings a new era in a market that is shrinking after a decade-long mining-fueled boom.

"We want to embrace all of this traction and use it as an opportunity to entice migration and foreign investment back into our state," said REIWA chief executive Neville Pozzi.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

Good on ya, Nev.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The actual pronunciation in Japanese is not Rei-Wa but rather Lei-Wah or lay-wah. Just as ramen is actual said as lamen. So it's lei wa. I dare anyone to disagree with me. Ask any Japanese person. They will tell you. Listen to how Nhk reporters say the the new era name on tv.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

Danny

To be precise, it's actually neither Lei nor Rei but somewhere in between.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

exactly - serendipitous. I fear young Danny is being over pedantic.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Two Rugby Fans Are Cycling from London to Tokyo for the 2019 World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ladies & The Law: Battling The Invisible Enemy Behind Every Maternity Harassment Case

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japan’s First Moomin Theme Park Opens In Saitama And It’s Totally Addictive

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 30-31

Savvy Tokyo

Explore

A Magical Moomin Theme Park Is Now Open Just Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

One Fine Day In Fujisawa, A Destination For Culture And Nature Lovers

Savvy Tokyo