Newsletter Signup Register / Login
To market their products as Japanese whisky, distillers must use water sourced in Japan Photo: AFP
business

New Japanese whisky rules aim to deter imposters

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese whisky is world-famous, often eye-wateringly expensive, and as of Monday are more strictly defined in an industry push to deter foreign-made imposters.

Overseas demand has soared in recent years for the country's acclaimed whiskies, sending prices sky-high, especially for the rarer aged varieties.

But concern and confusion have also grown among producers and customers as beverages made elsewhere -- and sometimes not even whisky -- are marketed as "Japanese whisky".

So the Japan Spirits and Liqueurs Makers Association has brought in a new definition for the spirit, officially in use from Monday following a three-year grace period.

To call their products Japanese whisky, makers must now use water sourced in Japan, and their whisky barrels must be stored in Japan for at least three years, among other rules.

Although violators will not face sanctions, manufacturers have hailed the new industry standard as a way to safeguard the image of their tipples worldwide.

"We believe this will further improve the reputation (of Japanese whisky) because it makes it easier for our international customers to distinguish it from other products," major producer Suntory told AFP.

Experts say Japan has around 100 distilleries, whose whisky has commanded increasing global respect since the early 2000s.

Annual exports of Japanese whisky were worth 56 billion yen ($370 million) in 2022 -- 14 times more than a decade earlier. In 2023, this figure eased to 50 billion yen.

Brands such as Nikka Whisky's Yoichi 10 and Yamazaki 12 have scooped prestigious international awards, and distillers now plan production decades in advance to cope with demand.

Suntory's Hibiki 17 played a starring role in the hit 2003 movie "Lost in Translation", in which the character played by Bill Murray promoted the drink with the line: "For relaxing times, make it Suntory time."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 1 – 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Understanding Mount Fuji’s New Fees and Rules

GaijinPot Blog

Daisho-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Toyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Summer Tech Camp Programs For Kids in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

School Entrance Ceremony in Japan: Preparation For Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Great Buddha of Takaoka (Takaoka Daibutsu)

GaijinPot Travel

Musha Gyoretsu Warrior Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Tsuwano Yabusame Festival

GaijinPot Travel