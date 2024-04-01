Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The JAL Group holds an entrance ceremony for approximately 2,600 new employees at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: KYODO
business

New recruits mark 1st day at work across Japan as fiscal 2024 begins

TOKYO

New recruits at companies, public offices and other organizations in Japan began work Monday, the start of the new fiscal year.

Entrance ceremonies and induction ceremonies were held across the country amid severe social conditions such as historically high prices and labor shortages.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, which is leading work style reforms aimed at improving the working environment and is responding to the expansion of overtime regulations in the construction industry and other industries starting in April, has hired 268 new employees. At the induction ceremony, a representative of the new employees took an oath, vowing to "fulfill my duties fairly.''

The JAL Group's induction ceremony for approximately 2,600 new employees was held at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Otani sent a video message to the recruits, in which he said: “To everyone at the JAL Group, this is Shohei Otani. Thank you for your continued support. Let's all continue to fly towards new worlds and work hard to aim for a bright and energetic future with a positive attitude at all times.’’

ANA Holdings also held its welcoming ceremony for about 2,800 recruits at Haneda Airport.

