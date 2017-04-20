New shopping complex Ginza Six opens in Tokyo

People line up to enter the new Ginza Six commercial complex in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district on Thursday.

A new shopping complex opened Thursday at the former site of the Matsuzakaya department store in Tokyo's Ginza district featuring high-end boutiques and a traditional performing art theater targeting both tourists and domestic customers.

The 13-story Ginza Six complex hosts a total of 241 shops, including flagship outlets for international brands like Celine, and a Noh theater on a basement floor.

To accommodate foreign tourists, a terminal for tourist buses has been built within its premises and a tourist counter for currency exchange and duty exemption services is set up on the ground floor.

The exterior design of Ginza Six was inspired by traditional Japanese noren entrance curtains, while the interior is meant to offer a culture-rich experience with Japanese contemporary art and scenes of nature.

The rooftop provides a panoramic view of such landmarks as Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Skytree.

"We hope that Ginza Six will become the core of not only Ginza but also Tokyo and the country," Shingo Tsuji, president of Mori Building Co, one of the developers involved in the project, said at an opening ceremony this week.

Ginza Six, so named because it is located in the sixth district (6-chome) of Ginza, has a total floor space of around 47,000 square meters, with six underground floors. The floors from the seventh to 12th are used as offices.

On Thursday, some 2,500 customers gathered for the shopping complex's opening as officials, including Ryoichi Yamamoto, president of J.Front Retailing Co, which operates the Matsuzakaya department store, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Yachiyo Harada, a 68-year-old visitor said she is excited about the new venue in Ginza. "I've seen Ginza change rapidly. It's sad to see the old scenery go, but with Ginza Six, the area will continue to evolve in a good way."

© KYODO