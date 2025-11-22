New study shows global luxury shoppers spurning high-end brands over steep price hikes

Global sales of personal luxury goods are forecast to contract for the second straight year, as well-heeled shoppers rebel against extravagant price hikes on ho-hum offerings and global turmoil shakes confidence, according to a new study by the Bain & Co consultancy.
Sales of high-end apparel, footwear and handbags are expected to drop 2% to 358 billion euros ($412 billion) this year from 364 billion euros in 2024, Bain said in its semiannual market update for the Altagamma association of Italian luxury producers.
The dip would mark the first two-year slowdown since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.
“It is not a disaster scenario, yet you see consumers are trading down to accessible brands, not because they don’t have the money but because I think they are looking for something that is more ethical in the value-price proposition,’’ said Bain partner Claudia D’Arpizio, who co-authored the study.
Post-pandemic sales hit 369 billion euros in 2023 in a rebound that Bain analysts now read as a bubble. Despite the recent dips, the market still remains about 25% larger than 2019, before pandemic lockdowns tanked sales.
Looking ahead, Bain is forecasting a rebound of 3% to 5% next year to 365 billion euros to 375 billion euros, which assumes U.S. growth backed by strong financial markets and recovery in China.
The U.S. market is forecast to be flat this year at around 101 billion euros, while Europe is under pressure and expected to contract slightly to 108 billion euros. Mainland China and Japan are both headed for slowdowns of up to 8%, to 42 billion euros and 31 billion euros, respectively. Only the Middle East is expected to grow, from 4% to 6% to 23 billion euros, powered by the shopping mecca of Dubai.
Globally, inflated prices and a creativity crisis have cost brands 60 to 70 million customers over the last two years, reducing the customer base by some 18% to 330 million shoppers who feel much less loyal than they used to be, according to Bain.
The categories that have suffered the most – footwear and handbags – are those where the price hikes were the stiffest, D’Arpizio said. “These customers have plenty of bags in their wardrobes, including the same ones they can buy now,’’ she said.
Just like in politics, the luxury world is experiencing a period of extreme polarization, with ultra-high-net-worth individuals proving the most resilient in their purchasing power. With personal wealth above 30 million euros, they number some 400,000 people, with family members extending the category to some 1.5 million people.
“The ongoing polarization is not helping luxury consumption,’’ D'Arpizio said. “The rest of the customers felt alienated because brands focused too much on these ultra-high-net-worth individuals, not only with the price elevation but also with the customer experience that was meant for few and not for the many."
Social media is also amplifying questions about whether “it is ethical to buy at these prices,’’ D’Arpizio said. She added that the strategy of hiking prices “in our opinion has been very dangerous,’’ creating a misalignment between price and value.
Brands need to decide “which customers they want to serve” and also reestablish themselves as harbingers “of self-actualization and social improvement,’’ which powered the luxury market through recent decades, D'Arpizio said.© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
6 Comments
Login to comment
Silvafan
No, people learned from manufacturers in China through Youtube and TikTok earlier this year how high brands produce their products in China and place the basic touches in their home country like Italy or France then charge huge premiums. Thank you Trump!
People are now going directly to the manufacturers for extremely cheaper but same quality versions or just starting businesses with those same manufacturers!
Silvafan
Drama!
Nihon Tora
The more you increase the prices the fewer people will be able to afford to buy the product. Previously we had less polarization in wealth distribution meaning an aspirational middle class could treat themselves occasionally to these luxury brands, but now, only the ultra wealthy can realistically afford this stuff - it's a small market that is receiving less of a boost from the increasingly hollowed out middle class. They are going to need to decide what do to - reduce prices a bit so that more people can afford it, or just cater to a very small market of people that couldn't spend all of their wealth in a 100 lifetimes, in which case, the price doesn't really matter.
robert maes
Finally a study i can completely agree with. For me, every product has a maximum acceptable price. I have the money and i like to buy luxury items for my beautiful wife but there are limits to what i find morally acceptable and i am willing to pay for brand value. Most items stil have the quality materials but design is lacking and after sales service already for years non-existent. The attitude from companies these days is.. you bought it, your problem.
iF you can find a customer service you get a load of prefab nonsense as an answer. A non committal sorry at best. But never a refund or a compensation.
Sven Asai
Look, when you begin to discuss it, you are already out of the target customers' group. The ultra riches don't discuss it, they just buy it at whatever price is demanded. Also they do not care where it is maybe copied or cheaply produced, has material, function or guarantee issues or no available cusomer service. If they feel somewhat uncomfortable with it, they let one of the maids throw it away and buy another one or more replacements from the same maker or another. LOL
kaimycahl
Why carry a hand bag that cost more than the money you have in it?