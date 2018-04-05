Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP
business

New Zealand recalls 50,000 cars with faulty Takata air bags

0 Comments
By NICK PERRY
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

New Zealand's government on Wednesday issued a compulsory recall for 50,000 cars with faulty Takata air bags after saying a voluntary recall wasn't making enough progress.

The move comes after Australia issued a compulsory recall for 2.7 million cars with defective air bags in February.

Takata air bags have been blamed for at least 23 deaths around the world, including one in Australia.

The New Zealand recall applies only to vehicles with the type of Takata air bag considered most dangerous, known as the alpha-type. The country is also banning imports of new and used vehicles with those air bags.

Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi said the government will closely monitor a further 250,000 vehicles with other types of Takata air bags that remain under the voluntary recall, which first came into effect five years ago.

Faafoi said if the motor vehicle industry doesn't make fast enough progress, he will make the recall compulsory for cars with all types of Takata air bags.

There haven't been any reports of deaths in New Zealand caused by the air bags.

"While I have been reassured by officials that the risk in New Zealand is comparably low — air bags are more of a concern in humid countries with extremes of temperature — I am not willing to allow any risk to remain while we can remove it," Faafoi said.

About 100 million vehicles around the world have been affected by the Takata recall.

The Japan-based company was forced into bankruptcy last year amid lawsuits, multimillion-dollar fines and crushing recall costs involving air bag inflators that use the explosive chemical ammonium nitrate as a propellant.

The chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.

The compulsory recall is one of the largest ever in New Zealand. It requires the air bags be replaced by December 2019.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Virtual Insanity: Experience Mario, Luigi, Dragon Ball and More in Real Life

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

28+ Must-Read Articles If You’re Starting A New Life In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Love In Every Obento: Japanese Women Reveal The Art Of Boxed-Lunch

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Ikea Japan CEO Von Reis: Japan Should ‘Let Loose The Female Talent’

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

2018 Cherry Blossoms Are Early but You Can Still Do Last-Minute Hanami in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Naha

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon