Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A sailing boat can be seen in front of the central business district of Wellington in New Zealand
A sailing boat can be seen in front of the central business district (CBD) of Wellington in New Zealand, July 2, 2017. Picture taken July 2, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray Photo: Reuters/DAVID GRAY
business

New Zealand to temporarily boost worker intake amid shortfall

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

New Zealand will make temporary changes to immigration rules, a minister said on Sunday, aiming to lure 12,000 workers over the next year with a working holiday scheme designed to fill labour gaps as businesses scramble to find staff.

The jostling for workers is part of a global trend that has helped push up wages in New Zealand, posing a challenge to the fight on inflation by the central bank, which raised interest rates last week to their highest since Sept. 2015.

"These measures are about providing immediate relief to those businesses hardest hit by the global worker shortage," Immigration Minister Michael Wood said in a statement, adding that the holiday scheme targeted a doubling of intake.

Other steps include a relaxation of wage rules for skilled migrants in sectors such as care of the aged, construction and infrastructure, meat processing, seafood, and adventure tourism.

The visas of some onshore working holiday makers will also be extended by six months to retain workers now in the country, Wood added.

"Workforce challenges are being seen across skill levels and sectors," he said. "New Zealand is not alone in this."

The measures come as the jobless rate stood at 3.3% in the second quarter, when wages were also up 3.4% on the year, rising at their fastest in 14 years.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 3.0%, in a seventh straight hike to rein in inflation.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel