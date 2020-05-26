Nikkei climbs to 3-month high after Japan lifts virus emergency

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei index topping the 21,000 mark for the highest close in nearly three months, on hopes of reviving business activity a day after Japan lifted a nationwide state of emergency to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 529.52 points, or 2.55 percent, from Monday at 21,271.17, the highest close since March 5. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 32.53 points, or 2.17 percent, higher at 1,534.73.

Gainers were led by air transportation, marine transportation and transportation equipment issues.

