Nikkei ends above 20,000 mark for 1st time in more than a month

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Thursday, with the benchmark Nikkei index ending above the 20,000 mark for the first time in more than a month, helped by positive factory data out of China and solid overnight gains in U.S. stocks.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 422.50 points, or 2.14 percent, from Tuesday to 20,193.69, its first finish above the 20,000 line since March 6. Financial markets in Japan were closed Wednesday for a national holiday.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 14.88 points, or 1.03 percent, at 1,464.03.

Gainers were led by mining, securities house, and iron and steel issues.

