Nikkei ends at 3-month high as many businesses restart in Tokyo

Tokyo stocks rose Monday with the benchmark Nikkei topping the 22,000 mark for the first time in three months as optimism grew on the phased business restart in the capital despite fears of another wave of coronavirus infections in Japan.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 184.50 points, or 0.84 percent, from Friday at 22,062.39, the highest close since Feb 26. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.08 points, or 0.32 percent, higher at 1,568.75.

Major gainers included securities house, electric power and gas, and electric appliance issues.

The dollar fell to 107.55 yen from Friday’s 107.81.

