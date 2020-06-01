Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Nikkei ends at 3-month high as many businesses restart in Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo stocks rose Monday with the benchmark Nikkei topping the 22,000 mark for the first time in three months as optimism grew on the phased business restart in the capital despite fears of another wave of coronavirus infections in Japan.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 184.50 points, or 0.84 percent, from Friday at 22,062.39, the highest close since Feb 26. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.08 points, or 0.32 percent, higher at 1,568.75.

Major gainers included securities house, electric power and gas, and electric appliance issues.

The dollar fell to 107.55 yen from Friday’s 107.81.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokushima

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Death Of Terrace House Cast Member Hana Kimura and Japan’s Mental Health Struggles

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Help Small Businesses In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #83: No, Japan Will Not Pay For Foreign Tourists to Visit

GaijinPot Blog

How You Can Support Local Businesses in Japan During COVID-19

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Mount Fuji Closed for 2020 Climbing Season

GaijinPot Blog

Tokushima

GaijinPot Travel