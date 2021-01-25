Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nikkei ends at 30-year high on optimism over domestic earnings

TOKYO

Tokyo stocks rose Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei closing at a 30-year high, amid continued hopes for robust earnings at Japanese firms as well as advances in U.S. high-tech shares before the weekend.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 190.84 points, or 0.67 percent, from Friday at 28,822.29, its highest closing since Aug. 3, 1990. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.36 points, or 0.29 percent, higher at 1,862.00.

Gainers were led by pharmaceutical, textile and apparel, and services sector issues.

