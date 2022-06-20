Nikkei ends at 5-week low on fears over U.S. rate hikes, economy

Tokyo's Nikkei index ended at a five-week low on concerns over a worsening of the U.S. economy as the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its aggressive rate hikes to tame soaring inflation.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 191.78 points, or 0.74 percent, from Friday at 25,771.22, its lowest level since May 12. The broader Topix index finished 16.96 points, or 0.92 percent, lower at 1,818.94.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and wholesale trade issues.

The U.S. dollar was firm in the upper 134 yen range as the unit was bought on speculation the Fed would continue to pursue aggressive rate hikes, dealers said.

Stocks were initially higher on buying from lows after the Nikkei index logged last week its largest weekly decline since March 2020, sinking over 1,800 points.

But the market quickly fell into negative territory, with the Nikkei index briefly falling over 400 points, as investors became wary after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Saturday he would support another 0.75 percentage point rate increase for July.

"The Fed has made its hawkish stance clear with its large rate increases, leaving no doubt that a slowdown in the U.S. economy is unavoidable," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co.

Interest rate hikes will lead to higher borrowing costs for households and companies that could curb consumer spending and corporate investments.

Caution also remained ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's congressional testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as the release of Japan's consumer price data for May on Friday, analysts said.

Among Prime Market issues, declining issues outnumbered advancers 1,432 to 363, while 43 ended unchanged.

Energy-related issues plunged after crude oil futures fell to their lowest level in around a month during New York trading on Friday on concern over weakening energy demand due to the worsening global economy as major central banks announced monetary tightening.

Inpex tanked 154 yen, or 9.4 percent, to 1,477 yen, while Idemitsu Kosan plummeted 245 yen, or 7.1 percent, to 3,230 yen.

Automakers were higher as the yen continued to hover around its lowest level in 24 years against the dollar.

Toyota Motor added 26.5 yen, or 1.3 percent, to 2,089.5 yen, and Honda Motor gained 20 yen, or 0.6 percent, to 3,281 yen.

Japan Airlines climbed 75 yen, or 3.4 percent, to 2,307 yen, after its president said Friday its operating balance for July is likely to return to a profit for the first time since February 2020 before the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to increased domestic travel demand.

Trading volume on the Prime Market fell to 1,177.84 million shares from Friday's 1,869.65 million.

