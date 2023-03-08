Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nikkei ends at 6-month high on weaker yen, hopes for inbound tourism

TOKYO

The Nikkei index ended Wednesday at a six-month high as the yen's weakness against the U.S. dollar spurred hopes for a recovery in Japan's tourism sector through an increase in foreign visitors while also boosting tech shares with favorable currency conversion tailwinds.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 135.03 points, or 0.48 percent, from Tuesday at 28,444.19, its highest close since Sept 13. The broader Topix index finished 6.23 points, or 0.30 percent, higher at 2,051.21, also its highest level since November 2021.

Gainers were led by retail, land transportation and air transportation shares.

The dollar rose against the yen in Tokyo, hitting a three-month high in the upper 137 yen range, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell set the stage for faster and larger interest rate hikes.

Prospects of a wider interest rate gap between the United States and Japan, which has maintained an ultraloose monetary policy, were fueled as Powell told a hearing of a Senate committee that the Fed may need to return to bigger interest rate hikes if the economy continues to be strong and high inflation persists.

On the stock market, inbound-related issues were among the bright spots after Japan eased border controls on visitors from China last week, and amid expectations over China's economic recovery from COVID-19 restrictions, analysts said.

"Investors are buying inbound-related issues as Japan can expect shopping spree by the Chinese," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co.

Investors also snapped up technology and auto issues in hopes a weak yen will boost their overseas earnings when repatriated and increase the price competitiveness of their goods sold outside Japan.

Department store operators Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings surged 62 yen, or 4.4 percent, to 1,484 yen, while Takashimaya gained 86 yen, or 4.5 percent, to 2,016 yen. Discount store operator Pan Pacific International Holdings soared 58 yen, or 2.2 percent, to 2,638 yen.

Among tech stocks, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gained 120 yen, or 1.1 percent, to 11,290 yen. Some automakers also benefited from the weaker yen, with Mazda Motor advancing 39 yen, or 3.0 percent, to 1,348 yen.

