Nikkei ends at 7 month-high on renewed hopes for U.S. stimulus

Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday, with the Nikkei rising to its highest level since February on renewed hopes for fresh U.S. stimulus measures aimed at spurring the coronavirus-hit economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 224.25 points, or 0.96 percent, from Wednesday at 23,647.07, the highest close since Feb. 14. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 9.00 points, or 0.55 percent, higher at 1,655.47.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and securities brokerage issues.

The U.S. dollar stayed firm around the 106 yen line after edging up overnight following a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump stating he would support relief measures for airlines and small businesses. Trump had tweeted earlier that he had halted negotiations for additional stimulus steps until after the November presidential election.

A broad range of shares were bought as a sense of relief prevailed after Trump's call for specific relief measures, brokers said.

"Market sentiment was also supported by some retailers reporting better-than-expected earnings," said Shingo Ide, chief equity strategist at the NLI Research Institute. "Although they were not high-priced issues, it helped ease overall concern (about business recovery)," Ide said.

Ahead of Japan's first-half corporate earnings season, many Japanese retailers closing books in February have started reporting their six-month results and forecasts for the full year.

On the First Section, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1,294 to 790, while 95 ended unchanged.

High-technology issues gained notably, tracking overnight advances in U.S. counterparts.

Screen Holdings jumped 490 yen, or 8.3 percent, to 6,370 yen, Advantest gained 280 yen, or 5.4 percent, to 5,490 yen and Tokyo Electron climbed 1,020 yen, or 3.7 percent, to 28,580 yen.

Bucking the upward trend, ANA Holdings lost 41.50 yen, or 1.7 percent, to 2,438.50 yen after the airline was reported to have proposed to employees a cut in pay and winter bonuses.

Trading volume on the main section rose to 1,029.23 million shares from Wednesday's 932.03 million shares.

