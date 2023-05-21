Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nikkei closes at 33-year high on receding U.S. debt ceiling fears

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Nikkei index ended Monday at its highest level in around 33 years after U.S. President Joe Biden expressed a positive outlook over negotiations on averting a default on the debt ceiling.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 278.47 points, or 0.90 percent, from Friday at 31,086.82, its highest level since July 26, 1990 when Japan was experiencing an asset price bubble.

The broader Topix index finished 14.21 points, or 0.66 percent, higher at 2,175.90, its highest close since Aug. 2, 1990.

Gainers were led by insurance, land transportation and air transportation shares.

The U.S. dollar firmed slightly within the upper 137 yen range in Tokyo after Biden expressed optimism over the debt ceiling talks following a telephone call with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, dealers said. The two are scheduled to meet later Monday.

The Nikkei advanced for the eighth consecutive trading day, and the Topix ended at a 33-year high for the fifth day in a row.

Following minor gains and losses in the morning, the Nikkei gained ground in the afternoon as hopes grew that there will be progress in the debt ceiling talks in the United States, analysts said.

"As market participants focus on the negotiations between Mr Biden and Mr. McCarthy later in the day, Biden's remarks helped lift sentiment," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Insurance shares were firm throughout the day as investors welcomed stock buyback plans announced by insurance companies on Friday although their earnings reports were mixed, with some reporting weaker-than-expected results and forecasts, Suzuki said.

Among insurance companies, Tokio Marine Holdings surged 163.5 yen, or 5.7 percent, to 3,024 yen, and MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings climbed 79 yen, or 1.7 percent, to 4,794 yen after announcing share buyback plans.

Tourism-related issues were also among the bright spots on hopes for a strong performance in the long term following a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, analysts said.

Department store Takashimaya rose 37 yen, or 1.9 percent, to 2,011 yen and West Japan Railway gained 148 yen, or 2.4 percent, to 6,222 yen.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Go, baby, go! My Nisa's on a roll!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Basic Guide to Bike Rental Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Interior Green: The Best Indoor Plants for Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

5 Rainy Day Play Ideas for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog