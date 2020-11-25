Nikkei ends at new 29-year high driven by high-tech stocks

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday, with the Nikkei closing at a new 29-year high, as investors flocked to shares of technology companies after strong overnight gains in their U.S. peers.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 240.45 points, or 0.91 percent, from Wednesday at 26,537.31, its highest closing since April 19, 1991. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 10.58 points, or 0.60 percent, higher at 1,778.25.

Gainers included information and communication, precision instrument, and electric appliance issues.

The U.S. dollar was weighed down in the lower 104 yen zone, fluctuating between buying on advances in U.S. and Japanese stocks and selling on concern over growing coronavirus infections in some parts of the world.

After struggling for clear direction in early morning trading, Tokyo stocks quickly reversed their course and rose further in the afternoon helped by strong technology issues after the U.S. Nasdaq Composite Index closed at a record high on Wednesday.

"Market players sought bargains in the technology sector," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

The Tokyo market has rallied recently on news of progress in the development of coronavirus vaccines and hopes that central banks in Europe and the United States will deliver more monetary easing at their policy meetings in December to cushion the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Makoto Sengoku, a market analyst at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, said long-term investors have bought back shares on a relatively bright global economic outlook.

But he said such moves are expected to take a breather around mid-December as many foreign investors, who make up about 70 percent of trading value in the Tokyo market, will be away for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

On the First Section, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1,299 to 791, while 88 ended unchanged.

Among technology issues, semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbed 1,110 yen, or 3.3 percent, to 35,000 yen and Screen Holdings gained 150 yen, or 2.2 percent, to 6,830 yen. Advantest rose 120 yen, or 1.7 percent, to 7,310 yen.

Apple suppliers Yaskawa Electric was up 60 yen, or 1.2 percent, to 5,060 yen and Taiyo Yuden jumped 185 yen, or 4.1 percent, to 4,645 yen.

Trading volume on the main section fell to 1,164.00 million shares from Wednesday's 1,549.46 million shares.

