Nikkei ends below 22,000 for 1st time since late May on virus fears

Tokyo shares fell Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei closing below the 22,000 mark for the first time since late May, as expectations for a global economic recovery receded after the number of coronavirus infections in the world topped 10 million.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 517.04 points, or 2.30 percent, from Friday at 21,995.04. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 28.15 points, or 1.78 percent, lower at 1,549.22.

All industrial categories lost ground, with major decliners including iron and steel, mining, and air transportation issues.

