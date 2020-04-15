Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nikkei ends lower as investors lock in recent gains

TOKYO

The Nikkei stock index ended lower Wednesday as investors locked in gains following its rise of over 3 percent the previous day, although earlier losses were trimmed on expectations some countries will start lifting business shutdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 88.72 points, or 0.45 percent, from Wednesday at 19,550.09. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.56 point, or 0.04 percent, higher at 1,434.07.

Decliners were led by mining and marine transportation issues, while major gainers included air transportation and land transportation issues.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

