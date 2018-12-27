Nikkei ends with largest point gain in 2 years to retake 20,000 line

The Nikkei index rose over 750 points Thursday to log its largest point gain in about two years and retake the 20,000 line as investor sentiment was improved by a sharp rebound on Wall Street following brisk U.S. Christmas sales.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 750.56 points, or 3.88 percent, from Wednesday at 20,077.62. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 70.16 points, or 4.90 percent, higher at 1,501.63.

Gainers were led by oil and coal product, precision instrument, and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues.

