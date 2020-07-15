Nikkei hits 1-month high on coronavirus vaccine hopes

Tokyo shares rose Wednesday, sending the benchmark Nikkei to a one-month high, as reports about progress in the development of a novel coronavirus vaccine by a U.S. company helped ease market concern over the pandemic.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 358.49 points, or 1.59 percent, from Tuesday at 22,945.50, its highest close since June 10. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 24.36 points, or 1.56 percent, higher at 1,589.51.

All industrial categories advanced, led by mining, steel and iron, and machinery issues.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar moved in a narrow range in the lower 107 yen zone after the Bank of Japan left its monetary policy unchanged at the end of a two-day meeting, a move widely expected by market participants.

In its latest quarterly outlook report, the central bank said it expects Japan's economy to shrink 4.7 percent in fiscal 2020 through March, compared with its April projection of a contraction in the range of 3.0 percent to 5.0 percent.

Shares extended gains throughout the day after U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna Inc. said Tuesday an interim analysis of its experimental coronavirus vaccine showed that all 45 participants in a trial developed COVID-19 antibodies with none suffering serious adverse effects.

The vaccine candidate will be administered to 30,000 people in the United States starting late July in the final phase of clinical testing.

"The news reduced underlying market fears caused by recent uptrends in infections in Japan and other countries," said Makoto Sengoku, a market analyst at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Hopes for a rebound in factory activity and a recovery of demand pushed up the energy and machinery sectors, he said.

On the First Section, advancing issues overwhelmed decliners 1,860 to 260, while 51 ended unchanged.

Among energy-related issues, JGC surged 60 yen, or 5.4 percent, to 1,178 yen, Inpex advanced 24.40 yen, or 3.9 percent, to 646.80 yen and Idemitsu Kosan was up 40 yen, or 1.8 percent, at 2,316 yen.

In the machinery sector, IHI soared 61 yen, or 3.9 percent, to 1,625 yen, Kawasaki Heavy Industries rose 49 yen, or 3.1 percent, to 1,625 yen and Sumitomo Heavy Industries climbed 71 yen, or 3.1 percent, to 2,361 yen.

Trading volume on the main section rose to 1,245.71 million shares from Tuesday's 1,096.42 million shares.

