Nikkei hits 26,000 mark for 1st time in 29 years on vaccine news

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei reaching the 26,000 mark for the first time in more than 29 years, on economic recovery hopes following progress in the development of U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 107.69 points, or 0.42 percent, from Monday at 26,014.62, its highest close since May 14, 1991. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.85 points, or 0.16 percent, higher at 1,734.66.

Gainers were led by air transportation, mining and insurance issues.

The U.S. dollar hovered in the mid-104 yen range amid lingering concerns over a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Japan and abroad.

The Nikkei briefly fell into negative territory in the morning as some investors locked in profits from recent surges, brokers said.

But it soon found its footing with market participants shifting their focus to the overnight announcement by Moderna that its experimental vaccine has proved nearly 95 percent effective, which came on the top of a similar result released this month by U.S. pharmaceutical maker Pfizer Inc.

"The Nikkei is top-heavy. But issues such as air transportation and rail operators that had been undervalued (due to the pandemic) were strongly recovering" as expectations grew that their operations will return to normal, said Makoto Sengoku, a market analyst at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

But some brokers warned of a possible correction following the index's recent rapid gains. The Nikkei has risen over 13 percent this month, helped by solid earnings from major Japanese firms, progress in vaccine development and prospects for economic stimulus in the United States under President-elect Joe Biden.

Chihiro Ota, general manager of investment research at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, said the Nikkei "could drop as much as 1,000 points in a moment any time it shows any sign of hitting a (resistance) ceiling."

On the First Section, declining issues outnumbered advancers 1,347 to 753, while 76 ended unchanged.

Japan Airlines advanced 72 yen, or 3.7 percent, to 2,010 yen while its rival ANA Holdings climbed 106.00 yen, or 4.2 percent, to 2,651.50 yen.

East Japan Railway surged 255 yen, or 4.1 percent, to 6,515 yen with Central Japan Railway rising 620 yen, or 4.4 percent, to 14,770 yen.

Bucking the positive trend, Capcom dropped 150 yen, or 2.9 percent, to 5,000 yen after the video game maker said Monday that the personal information of up to 350,000 customers and clients was stolen in a cyberattack.

Consumer electronics maker Twinbird sank 400 yen, or 21.0 percent, to its daily limit low of 1,505 yen.

It had advanced on potential for demand for its specialized portable freezers amid reports that Pfizer's vaccine candidate needs to be stored at temperatures of minus 70 degrees Celsius or lower. But on Tuesday, the company's stock met selling on news that the vaccine developed by Moderna can be stored in usual medical coolers.

Trading volume on the main section fell to 1,373.44 million shares from Monday's 1,407.49 million shares.

