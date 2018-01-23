Nikkei index ends above 24,000 for 1st time in over 26 years

The Nikkei stock index ended above the 24,000 line Tuesday for the first time in more than 26 years as investors were relieved by the end of the U.S. government shutdown and the Bank of Japan's decision to continue aggressive monetary easing.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 307.82 points, or 1.29 percent, from Monday at 24,124.15, its highest close since Nov 14, 1991. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 19.15 points, or 1.01 percent, higher at 1,911.07.

Gainers were led by real estate, precision instrument and securities issues.

Market sentiment was boosted from the opening after the U.S. Congress passed a bill to fund the government through Feb. 8 and President Donald Trump signed it into law, allowing most government offices to resume work.

Gains expanded after the BOJ stood pat on policy, quelling speculation that it could consider an exit from its monetary stimulus program.

"(The outcome) denied the possibility that the BOJ might shift toward a tighter policy," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

Tightening speculation had grown after the central bank reduced the amount of its long-term Japanese government bond purchases earlier this month, pushing up the yen and weighing on the stock market.

The BOJ's persistent monetary easing stance attracted overseas investors to the shares of Japanese big names such as Toyota Motor, Sony and Nintendo, Fujito said.

Investor sentiment was also supported by optimism about earnings reports for the April-December period from major domestic companies, brokers said. Releases got into full swing after the market closed Tuesday.

"The market will continue to be boosted by the expansion of strong earnings on the back of solid global growth," said Maki Sawada, vice president of the investment research and investor services department at Nomura Securities Co.

On the First Section, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1,649 to 346, with 68 ending the day unchanged.

Real estate issues were among major gainers during the day, partly on expectations they will continue to benefit from low interest rates under the BOJ's monetary easing.

Mitsui Fudosan rose 77 yen, or 2.7 percent, to 2,911 yen, while Mitsubishi Estate advanced 73.50 yen, or 3.5 percent, to 2,178.50 yen.

System Engineering Consultants soared 313 yen, or 12.0 percent, to 2,923 yen after the company on Monday upgraded earnings and dividend payment estimates for the year through March.

DIC was up 125 yen, or 2.9 percent, at 4,420 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported Tuesday the chemical company likely posted a record operating profit in 2017.

Trading volume on the main section rose to 1,415.12 million shares from Monday's 1,342.98 million shares.

