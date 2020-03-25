Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Nikkei index ends up 8%; logs largest 1-day point gain in 26 years

6 Comments
TOKYO

The Nikkei stock index logged its largest daily point gain in 26 years and surged over 8 percent on Wednesday, as buying was boosted after reports U.S. lawmakers had reached an agreement on a $2 trillion stimulus package to rescue the economy from the new coronavirus.

Exporters got a boost as the U.S. dollar made substantial gains against the yen compared with levels around the stock market close Tuesday. Marine transportation, real estate, and iron and steel issues showed strong rises, as overall sentiment was also boosted by the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for about one year due to the spread of the virus.

"The worst scenario of a cancelation was avoided, which is positive to the market," said Makoto Sengoku, a market analyst at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 1,454.28 points, or 8.04 percent, from Tuesday at 19,546.63. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 91.52 points, or 6.87 percent, higher at 1,424.62.

The Tokyo market shot higher from the outset after the Dow Jones Industrial Average marked its largest-ever point increase overnight on expectations of the agreement on the stimulus package.

Government stimulus measures and central banks' easing monetary policies at home and abroad have helped lower concerns over the impact of the virus on the global economy in recent trading, sending the Nikkei higher three days in a row.

"(However) as U.S. shares have somewhat priced in the stimulus package overnight, if they drop tonight, the Nikkei would follow suit tomorrow," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

On the First Section, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 2,055 to 93, while 20 ended unchanged.

Among issues that surged after sharp falls on concerns over a possible cancellation of the Tokyo Games, construction company Obayashi rose 96 yen, or 11.4 percent, to 938 yen, while peers Shimizu gained 81 yen, or 10.3 percent, to 867 yen, and Taisei jumped 388 yen, or 13.2 percent, to 3,330 yen.

In the real estate sector, Tokyu Fudosan Holdings surged 100 yen, or 19.8 percent to a daily limit high of 606 yen and Mitsubishi Estate jumped 191.50 yen, or 12.7 percent, to 1,695.00 yen.

Toyota advanced 666 yen, or 10.7 percent, to 6,919 yen and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone rose 65.50 yen, or 2.7 percent, to 2,503.00 yen after the auto and telecommunications giants revealed a capital tie-up Tuesday to build energy-efficient "smart cities" in which autonomous vehicles transport residents.

Trading volume on the main section rose to 2,280.28 million shares from Tuesday's 2,256.86 million shares.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

Irrational exuberance, or whistling past the graveyard?

4 ( +6 / -2 )

The Latter. Prop up by BOJ..and end of year.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

My opinion is selfish as are the manipulators. I want ¥150 to $1.00

It would boost exports immediately and help the Japanese economy.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Yes, a weak Yen for about half a year would be good for the country, but I don't think the US would allow that. They too are looking to export and sell as much as they can!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Tom I understand a weak yen would help you make alimony payments in yen but what is the reason you think the dollar should be so much stronger than the yen? The US has as many problems as Japan.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

That was fun. It was definitely a good day.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

#StayAtHome: Six Easy Steps To Uplift Yourself

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Indigenous Ainu Culture Deserves Recognition

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Cooking Up A Storm With Junior Chef Kiara

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 12, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed due to COVID-19: Where Do we go From Here?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Careers

Savoring Truffle Pasta & Red Wine In Omotesando With Sarah Crago

Savvy Tokyo