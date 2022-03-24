Nikkei extends rally to 9 days

Japan's Nikkei stock index extended its winning streak to nine days on Friday, its longest rally since September 2019, as investors bought issues to secure rights for dividend payments.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 39.45 points, or 0.14 percent, from Thursday at 28,149.84. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.09 point, or 0.00 percent, lower at 1,981.47.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, farm and fishery, and pharmaceutical issues.

The U.S. dollar dropped to the upper 121 yen range after briefly rising to 122.41 yen, its highest level since December 2015, in New York trading overnight, as a lack of new incentives prompted investors to lock in gains, dealers said.

The Nikkei average moved little throughout the day, hovering around the previous day's closing level, before moving into positive territory toward the end of the trading session.

The nine-day winning streak is the longest since the benchmark index rose for 10 straight sessions in September 2019.

Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist in the Investment Content Department of Nomura Securities Co., said market participants flocked to some issues to secure rights for dividend payments for the business year through March.

"Amid a lack of trading cues, there was buying on hopes to obtain dividends and selling to lock in profits. But investors refrained from making major moves," Kamitani said.

Investors cashed in gains made on the benchmark index's advance by nearly 3,000 yen over the eight days through Thursday. Selling focused on recent gainers such as SoftBank Group.

The market was supported by an advance in Shionogi & Co., which jumped 340 yen, or 4.5 percent, to 7,904 yen, after Japan's health minister Shigeyuki Goto said the government has agreed with the pharmaceutical firm to purchase doses of its oral COVID-19 drug for 1 million people.

Some technology issues were bought following a rise in their U.S. counterparts.

Semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 400 yen, or 0.6 percent, to 63,490 yen and semiconductor maker Screen Holdings advanced 250 yen, or 2.1 percent, to 12,400 yen.

Meanwhile, Nikkei heavyweight SoftBank Group shed 96 yen, or 1.7 percent, to 5,402 yen after a six-day rally. Sony Group fell 130 yen, or 1.0 percent, to 12,855 yen, following a 1,600 yen surge over the past seven trading days through Thursday.

On the First Section, declining issues outnumbered advancers 1,068 to 1,007, while 106 ended unchanged.

Trading volume on the main section fell to 1,186.85 million shares from Thursday's 1,242.10 million.

