Nikkei plummets with steepest fall in 30 years on growing virus scares

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Friday.

Tokyo stocks plummeted Friday on escalating fears about the coronavirus outbreak, with the Nikkei index briefly posting the biggest point fall in nearly 30 years in a global market rout.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 1,128.58 points, or 6.08 percent, from Thursday at 17,431.05, its lowest close since Nov. 11, 2016. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 66.18 points, or 4.98 percent, lower at 1,261.70.

All industrial categories lost ground, led by mining, real estate and air transportation issues.

