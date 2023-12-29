Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Attendees clap during a ceremony marking the end of trading in 2023 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on Friday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
business

Nikkei rises 28% in 2023 for highest year-end finish since 1989

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Nikkei stock index on Friday finished up 28 percent from a year earlier, ending at its highest level since 1989 on the back of an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and solid company earnings supported by the yen's weakness.

Stocks were mixed on the final trading day of the year, however, with the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ending down 75.45 points, or 0.22 percent, from Thursday at 33,464.17. The broader Topix index finished 4.37 points, or 0.19 percent, higher at 2,366.39.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining and marine transportation issues, while the main gainers were transportation equipment and insurance shares.

3 Comments
Superb news - and very different from what the doom-and-gloomers will tell you.

Expect the Nikkei to test all time records in '24. Everyone should look to put whatever they have on Japanese stocks - especially if the Yen stays very weak.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Expect the Nikkei to test all time records in '24. 

yes especially with the government's plan to raise taxes with prices at all-time high's and salaries to stagnate. Great recipe for a strong economy...

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

The final breath in the over-inflated balloon.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

