Nikkei rises for 4th straight day as weaker yen lifts exporters

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher in choppy Wednesday trading, with the Nikkei extending its winning streak to a fourth day on a rebound in U.S. stock futures and solid exporters supported by a weaker yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 403.06 points, or 2.13 percent, from Tuesday at 19,353.24. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 22.26 points, or 1.59 percent, higher at 1,425.47.

Gainers were led by air transportation, land transportation and securities house issues.

© KYODO