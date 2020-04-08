Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Nikkei rises for 4th straight day as weaker yen lifts exporters

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher in choppy Wednesday trading, with the Nikkei extending its winning streak to a fourth day on a rebound in U.S. stock futures and solid exporters supported by a weaker yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 403.06 points, or 2.13 percent, from Tuesday at 19,353.24. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 22.26 points, or 1.59 percent, higher at 1,425.47.

Gainers were led by air transportation, land transportation and securities house issues.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

rate 1usd=120jpy is needed to help to exporters to rise from dust...in recent misery...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines & Temples

Chureito Pagoda

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

5 Top Spring 2020 Fashion Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dealing With The World Now”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using Your Japanese Washing Machine

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Abe’s COVID-19 Two Mask Policy Becomes Laughing Stock on Twitter

GaijinPot Blog