Nikkei rises to 2-month high on hopes for regional economy reopening

Tokyo shares rose Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei index ending at a two-month high, after the government indicated it may lift the state of emergency earlier than the nationwide deadline of May 31 in areas less affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 211.57 points, or 1.05 percent, from Friday at 20,390.66, the highest level since March 6. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 22.34 points, or 1.53 percent, higher at 1,480.62.

Gainers were led by air transportation, marine transportation, and iron and steel issues.

