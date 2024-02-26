Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
business

Nikkei ends at all-time high for 2nd day in a row

TOKYO

The Nikkei stock index closed at an all-time high Monday for the second consecutive trading day, as buying momentum was supported by expectations for robust corporate performance.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 135.03 points, or 0.35 percent, from Thursday at 39,233.71. The broader Topix index finished 12.91 points, or 0.49 percent, higher at 2,673.62, its highest level since February 1990. Japanese markets were closed Friday for a public holiday.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pharmaceutical, precision instrument and bank shares.

The U.S. dollar remained mostly unchanged at the mid-150 yen level in Tokyo amid a lack of fresh trading cues.

On the stock market, a wide range of issues drew buying on optimism for upbeat earnings by Japanese companies, propelling the Nikkei index to refresh both its closing and intraday highs for the second straight trading day. The benchmark index surpassed the previous records set Thursday for the first time since December 1989.

"Japanese stocks are seen as cheap, with the added advantage of a weak yen. And low interest rates, inflation, and relatively cheap valuations make Japanese stocks even more attractive to foreign investors," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

But the upside was capped on Monday, as the selling of Tokyo Electron and other semiconductor-related stocks that surged last week on U.S. chip giant Nvidia Corp.'s positive earnings and outlook led to a slight market correction, Suzuki said.

"Whether it is due to caution over recent rises or profit-taking, it seems like there weren't as many buyers today as there were last week," he said, adding that investors are also keeping an eye on key U.S. economic indicators due out later this week.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

