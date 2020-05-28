Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Nikkei, Topix end at 3-month high on growing economic revival hopes

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo shares rose sharply Thursday, lifting the Nikkei and Topix indexes for a fourth straight day to a fresh three-month high, as continued optimism for a global economic revival boosted market sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 497.08 points, or 2.32 percent, from Wednesday at 21,916.31, the highest close since Feb. 27. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 27.87 points, or 1.80 percent, higher at 1,577.34, the highest since Feb. 26.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, bank and transportation equipment issues.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Toyokawa Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Get Your Taco Survival Kit In Japan: A Discussion with Chef Marco

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Dry Curry Rice Omelette

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Cities

Nagoro Scarecrow Village

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shinjuku—May 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

TBS News Explains Japan Has Fewer COVID-19 Cases Thanks to Japanese Pronunciation

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

11 Facts About The Ukiyo-e Master Kitagawa Utamaro

Savvy Tokyo