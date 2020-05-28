Nikkei, Topix end at 3-month high on growing economic revival hopes

Tokyo shares rose sharply Thursday, lifting the Nikkei and Topix indexes for a fourth straight day to a fresh three-month high, as continued optimism for a global economic revival boosted market sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 497.08 points, or 2.32 percent, from Wednesday at 21,916.31, the highest close since Feb. 27. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 27.87 points, or 1.80 percent, higher at 1,577.34, the highest since Feb. 26.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, bank and transportation equipment issues.

