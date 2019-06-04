Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nintendo takes Mario Kart company to court for 2nd time and wins yet again

By Koh Ruide, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Many people have heard of MariCar by now, a Japanese go-kart rental company that lets customers live the Mario Kart dream by letting customers dress up as the video game’s characters and zoom around the streets of Tokyo. Such a concept would have been brilliant if not for the fact that MariCar brazenly carried out this operation without Nintendo’s express approval.

This spurred Nintendo to file a lawsuit, calling for the cease and desist of character costume rentals, which also forced MariCar to rename itself to Mari Mobility. The offending company then appealed against being ordered to pay 10 million yen in damages.

Perhaps it was Mari Mobility’s reluctance in compensating that further drove Nintendo to bring the case up to the Intellectual Property High Court. On May 30, attorney general Mori Yoshiyuki issued an interim judgement describing Mari Mobility’s practices as copyright infringement.

Court proceedings are now underway to determine the amount of damages to be awarded to Nintendo, which could potentially end up even higher than the original sum of 10 million yen.

“We will continue to take necessary measures against infringements of our brand in order to protect our valuable intellectual property that we have developed over the years,” Nintendo commented.

Japanese netizens simply shook their heads at Mari Mobility’s folly:

“They’re idiots. Did they really think they can beat Nintendo’s legal team?”

“It’s sad that this service is still operating. Good job, Nintendo!”

“It’s only a matter of time before it disappears from Tokyo forever.”

“That’s the strongest legal team right there.”

“Is this whole fiasco still going on?”

Speeding around Tokyo dressed up as Mario, Luigi or Princess Peach seems like it’s hurtling toward its final days at the speed of a judge’s gavel slamming down. Which is probably for the best, really, considering how easily those dangerous go-karts get into accidents.

Source: Bengo4, Automaton via My Game News Flash

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Tokyo’s “real-life Mario Kart” go-kart rental company loses lawsuit against Nintendo

-- MariCar Mario Kart driver mounts pavement, causes serious damage in Tokyo accident

-- Nintendo Shutting Down Real World Mario Kart Fraud

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

Forget the Nintendo and Legal ramifications, how did the company last so long with their clearly non-street legal vehicles operating on busy roads? It should have been shut down long before Nintendo even stepped in by Tokyo officials. I'm surprised no one got killed on those things.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

