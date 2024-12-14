 Japan Today
Nippon Life to buy Resolution Life for $8.2 bil in pursuit of growth

TOKYO

Nippon Life Insurance Co it will buy Bermuda-based Resolution Life Group Holdings Ltd for about $8.2 billion in the biggest-ever acquisition by a Japanese insurance firm.

Nippon Life said it will make Resolution Life a wholly-owned subsidiary in the second half of 2025 by purchasing its remaining shares in the insurer which operates in countries including the United States and Australia.

The Japanese insurance giant, which has been exploring ways to increase overseas revenue amid a falling population at home, has been increasing its ownership stake in Resolution Life since 2019 and already holds about 23 percent of the company.

Nippon Life also announced a plan to acquire 20 percent of its Australian insurance unit MLC Ltd from National Australia Bank for A$500 million ($319 million) to take outright ownership of the company.

Nippon Life is expected to merge MLC with Resolution Life's Australian unit in the upcoming years, according to the Japanese insurer.

Resolution Life, founded in 2017, operates by consolidating policies purchased from other insurers.

