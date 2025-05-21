Nippon Steel exec says U.S. Steel buyout crucial amid high tariffs

Nippon Steel's logo is seen at its Tokyo headquarters.

Nippon Steel Corp's vice chairman said high U.S. tariffs have made planned acquisition of United States Steel Corp, now being blocked by Washington, increasingly crucial.

The Japanese steelmaker will raise its investment in the U.S. market if the $14.1 billion buyout goes through, Takahiro Mori said in a recent interview with Kyodo News.

Reuters reported that Nippon Steel plans in that case to invest $14 billion in U.S. Steel's operations, more than five times the current offer of $2.7 billion.

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a flurry of tariffs, including 25 percent levies on aluminum and steel imports implemented in March, to attract more investment to the world's largest economy.

"There is no need to be concerned about deterioration of profitability. We would not invest in something that has no return," Mori said, adding that the takeover is becoming "even more important" now that the steel tariff has been introduced.

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel are currently awaiting deliberations by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, after Trump ordered a new review of the deal that was blocked on national security grounds by his predecessor Joe Biden, with a deadline set for June 5.

The first review, conducted under the Biden administration after the Japanese and U.S. steel companies announced the deal in December 2023, failed to reach a consensus.

According to the Reuters report, Nippon Steel would invest $11 billion into U.S. Steel's infrastructure by the end of 2028, including $1 billion in a green field site.

Mori said his company must prepare for the possibility of a worsening business environment, as steelmakers face price drops stemming from China's overproduction, adding that the company will need to ramp up production capacity in India.

Nippon Steel had already reduced its domestic crude steel production capacity by around 20 percent by the end of fiscal 2024 to respond to declining demand.

Mori said the company will consider whether further cuts are needed when drawing up its next midterm management plan.

© KYODO