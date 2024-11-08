 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A portion of US Steel's Edgar Thomson plant is seen in Braddock, Pa. Image: AP file
business

Nippon Steel hopes to finish U.S. Steel buyout by year-end

1 Comment
TOKYO

Nippon Steel Corp hopes to complete its planned acquisition of United States Steel Corp by the end of the year, before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House, an executive said.

"We are now in a position to make measured discussions," Nippon Steel Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President Takahiro Mori told a press conference. "Make no mistake, we can close this deal within the year" ahead of Trump's January inauguration, he added.

Both Trump, who claimed victory and a nonconsecutive second term as president in Wednesday's election, and outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden have said they would block the takeover of the iconic American firm by Japan's largest steelmaker.

The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment is reviewing the proposed acquisition until late December.

Mori said the review process was going "smoothly."

But even if the Biden administration had approved of the takeover, a possibility remained of a government under Trump overturning it.

"The previous Trump administration said it would attract foreign investment and create new jobs," Mori said. "This (acquisition) is extremely in line with such a policy."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Excellent news. Hopefully Nippon Steel can finalise the deal ASAP.

Thousands of jobs will be guaranteed and the industry will be modernised - and saved - in America. This will mean far less future reliance on Chinese and Indian-made steel.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Must-Visit Secondhand Luxury Event in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Turkey in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mizumoto Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Is a Hospitality Job in Japan Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Emergency Disasters

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Train Apps In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

How To Navigate The Trains In Tokyo With Google Maps

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo