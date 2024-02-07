Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former U.S. President Donald Trump Photo: AP file
business

Nippon Steel rebuffs Trump criticism over U.S. Steel deal

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nippon Steel Corp said Wednesday its planned $14.1 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel will proceed as planned, dismissing opposition expressed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he will block the deal if he returns to power.

"The deal is beneficial to both countries, as well as relevant industries," Nippon Steel Executive Vice President Takahiro Mori told an online press conference. "It should not be blocked by ulterior motives in the political world."

The Japanese company said there will be no change in the schedule of the deal, which is expected to be closed in the second or third quarter of 2024.

The planned acquisition of the iconic U.S. steelmaker has become a political issue as Trump seeks to appeal to the patriotic sentiment of American voters to win the November presidential election.

The former president said last month he would block Nippon Steel's plan to buy the American company if he came back to the White House.

"We saved the steel industry. Now, U.S. Steel is being bought by Japan. So terrible," he said.

Nippon Steel's Mori said, "It's not clear if (Trump) fully understands the content of the deal. If he knows the deal will contribute to U.S. industry, he will understand."

The deal, which would catapult Nippon Steel to the world's No. 3 steelmaker, seeks to tap into the increasing demand for high-grade steel products in the world's biggest economy, it has said.

The plan also met criticism from United Steelworkers, a major labor union that is trying to stop the deal out of concern over the steelmaker changing hands to a foreign company. The organization said earlier this month that President Joe Biden supports its efforts.

Nippon Steel thinks "it is possible to find common ground through dialogue," Mori said.

Still, it remains unclear if the acquisition will be completed as planned because it is subject to approval by the U.S. firm's shareholders and regulators in the country.

Bloomberg News reported last month that a U.S. national security review of Nippon Steel's takeover may extend into 2025, citing people familiar with the matter.

"If (relevant authorities) look at the details of the deal, it will be very clear that there will be no problem in terms of national security in the United States," Mori said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

0 Comments
Login to comment

Once Trump realizes that Nippon Steel will revitalise and modernise the almost dead US Steel industry, providing jobs and export dollars, he will change his tune.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Okuizumo: Swords and Steel in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Why MobalPay is Your Expat Survival Payment Card in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Fujimi Panorama Resort

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 5 – 11, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Gluten-Free Eating in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ghibli-Inspired Date Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Nozawaonsen

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Chocolate Shops: 7 Best For Valentine’s and Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

Aso Cuddly Dominion

GaijinPot Travel

Aquas Shimane Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel