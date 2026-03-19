Nippon Steel receives ¥900 bil loan for U.S. Steel buyout

Nippon Steel Corp on Wednesday said it has received a loan totaling around 900 billion yen ($5.67 billion) from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and major commercial banks for financial support in its acquisition of United States Steel Corp.

Last June, the Japanese steelmaker acquired the U.S. company in a $14.1 billion transaction funded by bridge loans requiring repayment within a year. Although bridge loans often have high interest rates, the burden is expected to be reduced through the funds raised by the cofinancing.

The lenders include MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Mizuho Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

The latest loan follows Nippon Steel's fundraising earlier of 500 billion yen through a subordinated loan and 600 billion yen through convertible bonds.

The company has pledged to invest approximately $11 billion in the U.S. company through 2028. It aims to modernize American facilities and strengthen global competitiveness amid a decline in Japan's steel demand.

Nippon Steel said last month that U.S. Steel is expected to make no profit contribution for the business year ending March 2026 due to worsening steel market conditions in the United States and the impact of an explosion last year at a plant in Pennsylvania.

© KYODO