 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Steel's Mon Valley Works Clairton Plant in Clairton, Pa. Image: AP file
business

Nippon Steel sends letter to U.S. Steel to address output concern

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nippon Steel Corp said Tuesday it has promised workers at United States Steel Corp in a letter that it will not import steel produced overseas to the United States after its planned $14.1 billion acquisition of the American peer.

The letter, written by Nippon Steel Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori, appears to be aimed at dispelling workers' concern over a potential cut in the U.S. firm's production capacity as a result of the change of hands.

The move comes as the powerful United Steelworkers union and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump have expressed vehement opposition to the deal.

In the letter, Mori emphasized that the Japanese company has no intention to reduce U.S. Steel's output capacity and said there is a lot of misinformation circulating regarding its takeover plan.

The acquisition plan is currently under review by the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment, which is tasked with studying incoming foreign investments from the national security viewpoint. The review is expected to conclude by late December.

Mori had expressed confidence about closing the deal at a press conference earlier this month, saying, "We are now in a position to have measured discussions" with the outcome of the U.S. presidential election clear.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

Do they expect that letter will change US steel worker union and president-elect?

Good luck with that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

if i were us steel, i’d take the offer before jan 20th. like taking candy from a baby.

then when the us cancels the deal, us steel makes out like a bandit.

in case someone didn’t know, the terms of the deal are if that happens, nippon steel has to pay us steel over $400 million.

unbelievable.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Winter Illuminations For 2024-25

Savvy Tokyo

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want To Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo