Nippon Steel sends letter to U.S. Steel to address output concern

Nippon Steel Corp said Tuesday it has promised workers at United States Steel Corp in a letter that it will not import steel produced overseas to the United States after its planned $14.1 billion acquisition of the American peer.

The letter, written by Nippon Steel Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori, appears to be aimed at dispelling workers' concern over a potential cut in the U.S. firm's production capacity as a result of the change of hands.

The move comes as the powerful United Steelworkers union and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump have expressed vehement opposition to the deal.

In the letter, Mori emphasized that the Japanese company has no intention to reduce U.S. Steel's output capacity and said there is a lot of misinformation circulating regarding its takeover plan.

The acquisition plan is currently under review by the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment, which is tasked with studying incoming foreign investments from the national security viewpoint. The review is expected to conclude by late December.

Mori had expressed confidence about closing the deal at a press conference earlier this month, saying, "We are now in a position to have measured discussions" with the outcome of the U.S. presidential election clear.

