 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Nippon Steel logo Image: REUTERS file
business

Nippon Steel to fall in red due to special loss over U.S. Steel deal

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nippon Steel Corp said it expects to end the fiscal year through March in the red by about 40 billion yen ($265 million), due to a one-off share transfer loss linked to the acquisition of United States Steel Corp.

The company's latest outlook, a sharp reversal from its earlier forecast of a 200 billion yen net profit, includes a special loss of 240 billion yen from the sale of all its shares in an Alabama-based joint venture with global steel supplier ArcelorMittal SA. The earlier planned transaction was executed after the U.S. Steel purchase was finalized to address antitrust concerns.

For the April-June quarter, it said revenues fell by 8.3 percent to 2.01 trillion yen, while it booked an operating loss of 139.56 billion yen and a net loss of 195.83 billion yen.

Nippon Steel said in June it completed the $14.1 billion buyout of U.S. Steel after securing a national-security agreement with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, putting an end to a year-and-a half struggle to advance the deal with the iconic American company.

The Japanese producer expects a full-year loss despite incorporating earnings of U.S. Steel for the nine months from July, expecting a lift by 80 billion yen.

But "uncertainties persist" regarding the impact of Trump's higher tariffs on steel, auto and other products, Nippon Steel Executive Vice President Takahiro Mori said at a press conference on Friday.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Sanseito: Should Foreigners Be Worried About Japan’s Far-Right Conspiracy Party?

GaijinPot Blog

Miho Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Yurei: 7 Japanese Ghosts & Their Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Ashikaga Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Sudachi: Japanese Baby Lime Cookie Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Looking For Labubu in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Underrated Coffee Town Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Home Repairs in Japan: What Tenants Are Responsible For and How to Get Help

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Sawara: My Favorite Chiba Day Trip Spot

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo