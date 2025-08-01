Nippon Steel to fall in red due to special loss over U.S. Steel deal

Nippon Steel Corp said it expects to end the fiscal year through March in the red by about 40 billion yen ($265 million), due to a one-off share transfer loss linked to the acquisition of United States Steel Corp.

The company's latest outlook, a sharp reversal from its earlier forecast of a 200 billion yen net profit, includes a special loss of 240 billion yen from the sale of all its shares in an Alabama-based joint venture with global steel supplier ArcelorMittal SA. The earlier planned transaction was executed after the U.S. Steel purchase was finalized to address antitrust concerns.

For the April-June quarter, it said revenues fell by 8.3 percent to 2.01 trillion yen, while it booked an operating loss of 139.56 billion yen and a net loss of 195.83 billion yen.

Nippon Steel said in June it completed the $14.1 billion buyout of U.S. Steel after securing a national-security agreement with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, putting an end to a year-and-a half struggle to advance the deal with the iconic American company.

The Japanese producer expects a full-year loss despite incorporating earnings of U.S. Steel for the nine months from July, expecting a lift by 80 billion yen.

But "uncertainties persist" regarding the impact of Trump's higher tariffs on steel, auto and other products, Nippon Steel Executive Vice President Takahiro Mori said at a press conference on Friday.

© KYODO