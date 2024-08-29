Nippon Steel to invest additional $1.3 bil in U.S. Steel plants

Nippon Steel Corp said Thursday it will make an additional investment of over $1.3 billion in United States Steel Corp, in an apparent bid to help clinch its planned acquisition of the iconic American steelmaker.
The move comes amid opposition to the deal from United Steelworkers, a major labor union. The latest investment, intended for two U.S. Steel plants, will add to the $1.4 billion Nippon Steel already promised to invest in the U.S. firm, the Japanese company said.
Nippon Steel will invest at least 1 billion in Mon Valley Works in Pennsylvania to improve the plant's competitiveness by upgrading facilities to produce high-grade steel for cars and create more jobs, it said.
The remaining $300 million will be spent on Gary Works in Indiana to revamp its blast furnace, extending the facility's operational life by up to 20 years.
"We seek to provide the highest-quality American-made steel products to American customers, fueled by American workers, while also securing American steel supply for the future," Nippon Steel Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori said in a statement.
Nippon Steel announced a $14.1 billion acquisition plan for U.S. Steel in December last year as it seeks to expand operations in the United States, where demand for steel is expected to grow.
But the move has been met with United Steelworkers' strong opposition as they are concerned about job security, as well as from Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for the November presidential election.© KYODO
JJE
This investment is a classic false flag to divert from their objective:
They just want to asset strip the joint and put US Steel into streamlined, managed decline to give the Japan steel industry, which faces an uncertain future in a crowded market, more room to breath.
Dave Fair
Ummmmmm........, this acquisition isn't going anywhere, not a chance in hell. This is one industry that has been the cornerstone of EVERY war the US has been involved with, even the war in Ukraine. Steel is the backbone of the military used in ships, tanks, aircraft, munitions and so much more! There is NO WAY congress would sign off on this no matter who the president is.
Fighto!
Huge investment, many jobs created, modernisation. What's not to like about the offer from Japan?
US Steel - and whichever party wins in November - had better accept the offer, lest the corporation go extinct in the face of Chinese competition.
TaiwanIsNotChina
That's why the unions are involved to say that isn't how business is done in countries with active unions.
JJE
Investment will never be made. It will be broken promises, asset stripping, managed decline, mass layoffs and Rising Sun all over.
Reality is the US needs to make a stark choice: allow its steel industry to go under or Japan's.
Surely, they wouldn't rubber stamp the former.