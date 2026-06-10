Nippon Steel to invest up to $2.5 bil in U.S. Steel plant in Pennsylvania

Nippon Steel Corp will invest up to $2.5 billion in U.S. Steel Corp's facilities in Pennsylvania over three years, according to a document released by the Japanese steelmaker's U.S. subsidiary.

The latest projected investment in Mon Valley Works is much larger than the pledge of at least $1 billion made by Nippon Steel before turning the struggling U.S. producer into a wholly owned subsidiary last year.

According to the just-released "economic impact analysis," the total investment in the Pittsburgh-area operation is expected to be between approximately $2 billion and $2.5 billion.

The planned investment centers on the Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock and will also involve replacing an aging hot strip mill slated to be decommissioned at the nearby Irvin Plant.

The replacement facility will make Mon Valley Works better able to produce for high-value markets, such as automotive steel, according to U.S. Steel.

While President Donald Trump initially opposed Nippon Steel's plan to acquire U.S. Steel on national security grounds, he changed his stance after returning to the White House in January 2025.

He approved the acquisition after the Japanese company committed to investing heavily in the struggling U.S. steelmaker and issuing a "golden share" to the U.S. government, giving it veto power over major management decisions.

Nippon Steel completed the acquisition in June that year.

© KYODO