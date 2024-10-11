Nippon Steel to sell U.S. joint venture stake if U.S. Steel deal goes through

Nippon Steel Corp said Friday that it will sell its entire 50 percent stake in the U.S.-based joint venture steel plant it set up with a European company if the Japanese firm's planned takeover of United States Steel Corp is realized.

The envisioned transfer by Nippon Steel to ArcelorMittal SA is aimed at making it easier to secure approval for the Japanese company's acquisition of U.S. Steel from U.S. authorities by alleviating antitrust concerns.

Nippon Steel said it expects to post a loss of about 230 billion yen ($1.5 billion) if the equity sale to ArcelorMittal materializes, adding the transfer is likely to be completed shortly after the possible closure of the buyout deal by the end of this year.

Shigekazu Iwamoto, managing executive officer at Nippon Steel, said, "Without the decision, we wouldn't be able to obtain approval for the takeover deal" from U.S. authorities. The 50-50 joint venture, set up in 2014 in Alabama, produces steel sheets.

"ArcelorMittal has not necessarily welcomed the move, but we have to prioritize the U.S. Steel acquisition in order to strengthen our business in North America," Iwamoto said at an online press conference on Friday.

The buyout plan, announced in December, has faced stiff criticism from the powerful United Steelworkers union. The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment is reviewing the deal to determine if it poses a security threat to the country.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee for the November election, along with her rival, Republican Donald Trump, have voiced opposition to the deal in an apparent bid to win union support ahead of the election.

