Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance Photo: Reuters
business

Nissan's Ghosn was paid Y1.1 billion in FY 2016

8 Comments
TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn was paid 1.10 billion yen in fiscal 2016, the largest remuneration package handed out since the automaker began disclosing such payments, the company said Tuesday.

His package, exceeding the 1 billion yen mark for the third straight year and 27 million yen more than he was paid in the last fiscal year ending March, apparently reflects Nissan's solid financial results and performance.

Japan's second-largest automaker by volume logged a record group net profit of 663.50 billion yen in fiscal 2016, up 26.7% from a year earlier, boosted by the sale of its stake in automotive component supplier Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Ghosn said at an annual shareholders' meeting in Yokohama on Tuesday that the size of Nissan's executive payments is determined in line with other multinational corporations, including global automakers.

© KYODO

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Invest in Japanese Income Properties: Advanced Topics

July 22nd (Saturday) in Kita Aoyama, Tokyo, Private Consultations and Networking After the Seminar

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

8 Comments
Login to comment

he should get paid more, he saved that company

0 ( +3 / -3 )

1.1 billion Yen isn't enough for one guy? He has spent most of his time at Nissan as the highest paid executive in all of Japan (and in years he wasn't #1 he has always been in the top 2-3).

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It's a lot of money, but it's still nothing compared to the absolutely criminal amounts that CEOs in the USA and parts of Europe receive...

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

If the company made 660 billion yen net profit and he gets 1 billion yen as the leader of the company, that sounds reasonable.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Agree with a high salary but that is a bit much. He may have saved the company with his ideas but it was the workers that gave their blood, sweat and tears. They should be getting big bonuses. Put the money into the Japanese economy.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

My smile would be even bigger than his if it were my income.

Like it or not, this is what he is paid as agreed with his employer. Their business.

Where is he resident? He must be paying some hefty taxes if resident in Japan, so I suspect he isn't.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He lives in France,.

If I am not mistaken, didn't Hollande levy something like 75% tax on the wealthy

forcing some wealthy people to move out of France.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

According to Wikipedia, "He has residences in France, Japan, and Brazil".

If he splits his time evenly between residence, maybe that would make him exempt from resident taxes? I have no doubt this guy is a clever cookie...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

This Week in Japan, June 26-July 2

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Isso Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Ogasawara Islands

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shimokitazawa: A Guide To Tokyo’s Bohemian Hub

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide To Summer Barbecues In Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Been There, Learnt That: Raising Bilingual Teenagers In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel / Hotels

Comfortable stay at a Capsule Hotel

Insight Japan Today

Anime and Manga

Ikebukuro Anime Walking Tour

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Oki Islands Beaches

GaijinPot Travel