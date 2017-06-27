Nissan's Ghosn was paid Y1.1 billion in FY 2016

Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn was paid 1.10 billion yen in fiscal 2016, the largest remuneration package handed out since the automaker began disclosing such payments, the company said Tuesday.
His package, exceeding the 1 billion yen mark for the third straight year and 27 million yen more than he was paid in the last fiscal year ending March, apparently reflects Nissan's solid financial results and performance.
Japan's second-largest automaker by volume logged a record group net profit of 663.50 billion yen in fiscal 2016, up 26.7% from a year earlier, boosted by the sale of its stake in automotive component supplier Calsonic Kansei Corp.
Ghosn said at an annual shareholders' meeting in Yokohama on Tuesday that the size of Nissan's executive payments is determined in line with other multinational corporations, including global automakers.© KYODO
Dango bong
he should get paid more, he saved that company
rainyday
1.1 billion Yen isn't enough for one guy? He has spent most of his time at Nissan as the highest paid executive in all of Japan (and in years he wasn't #1 he has always been in the top 2-3).
Striker10
It's a lot of money, but it's still nothing compared to the absolutely criminal amounts that CEOs in the USA and parts of Europe receive...
serendipitous1
If the company made 660 billion yen net profit and he gets 1 billion yen as the leader of the company, that sounds reasonable.
since1981
Agree with a high salary but that is a bit much. He may have saved the company with his ideas but it was the workers that gave their blood, sweat and tears. They should be getting big bonuses. Put the money into the Japanese economy.
fxgai
My smile would be even bigger than his if it were my income.
Like it or not, this is what he is paid as agreed with his employer. Their business.
Where is he resident? He must be paying some hefty taxes if resident in Japan, so I suspect he isn't.
drlucifer
He lives in France,.
If I am not mistaken, didn't Hollande levy something like 75% tax on the wealthy
forcing some wealthy people to move out of France.
fxgai
According to Wikipedia, "He has residences in France, Japan, and Brazil".
If he splits his time evenly between residence, maybe that would make him exempt from resident taxes? I have no doubt this guy is a clever cookie...