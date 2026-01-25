 Japan Today
Image: iStock/joel-t
business

Nissan agrees to sell South African plant to Chinese automaker

TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co has agreed to sell its plant in South Africa to Chinese automaker Chery Automobile Co around the middle of this year, without disclosing the transaction value.

The move clarifies which seven factories worldwide Nissan plans to exit as part of its restructuring efforts. The Japanese carmaker said employment at the plant in South Africa is expected to be largely maintained.

The South African plant has produced Nissan's Navara pickup truck. The company said it will continue vehicle sales in the country after divesting the plant, including through imports, to retain a local market presence.

The other six factories targeted for consolidation are in Argentina, Japan, India and Mexico.

