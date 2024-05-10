 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nissan says demand is rising at home and in North America, Europe and China Image: AFP
business

Nissan net profit nearly doubles despite China challenges

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nissan said Thursday it nearly doubled its full-year net profit in 2023-24, weathering challenges in the Chinese market, but forecast a dip of around 10 percent for the current financial year.

The Japanese automaker said demand was rising at home as well as in North America, Europe and China, where it has struggled to compete with fast-growing electric vehicle firms backed by Beijing.

Net profit totaled 426.6 billion yen, up 92.3 percent on-year, though Nissan expects that to fall to 380 billion yen in 2024-25.

Operating income rose more than 50 percent on-year, the company said, citing "an increase in sales volume, improved net sales per unit, and disciplined management of fixed costs".

"We expect demand for refreshed and new models to drive sales growth of more than 7.5 percent to 3.7 million units" this financial year, Nissan said.

The weak yen provided a "short term" boost to profits, CEO Makoto Uchida said.

"But in the mid and long term, whether it's a strong or weak yen... volatility in forex markets is not very beneficial. It will be a challenge," he warned.

The results struck a different tone to an announcement last month when Nissan trimmed its sales and profit outlook for 2023-24, predicting a more modest net profit of 390 billion.

"The increase in operating profit and net income compared to the April 19 forecast revision is due to the reversal of previously recorded litigation provision," Nissan explained.

Uchida said earlier this year that Nissan has struggled with sales in the Chinese market, where capacity is "excessive" despite improvement in recent months.

China overtook Japan as the world's biggest vehicle exporter last year, helped by its global dominance in electric cars as firms such as BYD speed ahead of international rivals.

"How to compete with China in the Asian market is an underlying theme" for Nissan as well as Toyota and Honda, said Satoru Takada, an auto analyst at research and consulting firm TIW.

But Nissan has made it clear "it is not slowing down" on efforts to expand its EV market, Takada told AFP.

Uchida said in March that Nissan was "focused on providing what Chinese customers want" as the firm pledged to slash production costs for next-generation EVs by 30 percent.

Nissan and Honda have said they are exploring a strategic partnership in EVs to face up to a "once-in-a-century" upheaval in the car industry.

Like Honda, Nissan is signaling that it is "more and more optimistic about developing solid-state batteries and putting them into use", Takada said.

CEO Uchida did not rush to give details about the partnership on Thursday, saying discussions had a "wide scope" and that "as soon as possible, we would like to reach a good conclusion for both parties".

Going forward for Nissan, "another focus is how they will manage to offset the rising costs linked to inflation," Takada noted.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

It's amazing how fast things can change. It seems like just yesterday most people were skeptical that EVs would even work. Hopefully the trend will continue and we will rely less and less on fossil fuels.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Step By Step ALT Escape Plan

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Average Salary in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Ginza Line

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Arakurayama Sengen Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel

Niseko Adventure Centre’s Summer Kids Day Camps

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Yasukuni Shrine

GaijinPot Travel