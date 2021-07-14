Nissan brings 'A to Z' lineup of new vehicles to Chicago Auto Show

Nissan from "A to Z" includes the all-new, rugged 2022 Pathfinder eight-passenger SUV, the all-new 2022 Frontier mid-size pickup, the sporty Z Proto and the upcoming all-new Ariya electric crossover.

Consumers can now see “an all-new Nissan brand” in one place for the first time ever at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show - including the iconic Z Proto.

The 2021 Chicago Auto Show special edition will run Thursday through Monday, July 19 in McCormick Place's West Building and outdoors along Indiana Avenue.

Nissan from “A to Z” is a thrilling collection that includes the all-new, rugged 2022 Pathfinder eight-passenger SUV, the all-new, boldly redesigned 2022 Frontier mid-size pickup, the sporty Z Proto, which previews the next-generation Nissan Z sports car, and upcoming all-new Ariya electric crossover.

Other eye-catching Nissan vehicles at the show, representing Nissan’s global transformation include the new 2021 Armada full-size SUV, all-new 2021 Rogue crossover and new 2021 Kicks compact crossover.

“After nearly two years of introducing products virtually, we are celebrating the chance to show these new vehicles on stage in Chicagoland,” said Craig Keeys, regional vice president, Nissan Central Region, Nissan U.S. “Sure these vehicles look great on your computer screen, but there is nothing like opening the door, inhaling that new-car smell, and seeing and feeling all of the quality and thoughtful design that Nissan is bringing to market these days. The just-introduced 2022 Pathfinder and 2022 Frontier are must-sees for any family considering a new SUV or truck.”

All-new from the ground up, the 2022 Pathfinder offers authentic rugged capability with an all-new engine and transmission, family-focused versatility and connectivity to both the road and the world around you. It’s packed with modern safety features and technology and is on sale now.

Following Pathfinder into Nissan showrooms will be the all-new 2022 Frontier, which has been reinvented to deliver on modern mid-size truck buyer needs: Power. Capability. Drivability. Utility. Modern technology. The all-new 2022 Frontier will go on sale later this summer.

The stunning Z Proto previews the next generation Nissan Z – which makes its world production debut on August 17. Sporting a bright yellow pearlescent paint, the Z Proto boasts a fresh, attractive exterior design. Under the elongated hood is an enhanced V6 twin-turbocharged engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

As Nissan’s first electric crossover, Ariya promises powerful acceleration and smooth, quiet operation and advanced driver assistance and connectivity technology – wrapped in a sophisticated yet simple exterior design with a spacious, lounge-like interior. The all-new Ariya is scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. in 2022, with pricing estimated to start around MSRP $40,000.

