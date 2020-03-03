Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance boss Carlos Ghosn gestures as he addresses a large crowd of journalists in the Lebanese capital on January 8 Photo: AFP
business

Nissan case over Ghosn's Beirut home to end this month

0 Comments
BEIRUT

Nissan's lawsuit in Lebanon against former CEO Carlos Ghosn over his use of a Beirut home will wrap up at the end of March, the carmaker's lawyer told AFP on Monday.

The Japanese auto giant filed a case 15 months ago against Ghosn on the grounds he was illegally using a large residence paid for by Nissan in central Beirut.

Nissan lawyer Sakher al-Hashem said the car manufacturer wants Ghosn, who has been living it since he jumped bail in Japan and took refuge in Lebanon, to vacate the house.

A hearing was held on Monday and the next, which Hashem said would the last before a ruling, was scheduled for March 30 by a Beirut court.

A judge last month rejected Ghosn's request to have security guards stationed outside his residence by Nissan removed.

Ghosn considers he is the rightful owner of the distinctive house with pink walls and pale blue shutters, located on an upmarket street of the capital.

The former head of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance fled Japan, where he faces several years in jail on charges of financial misconduct, late last year,

He reached Lebanon in mysterious circumstances and has rarely been seen in public since launching a spirited defence at a well-choreographed January 8 press conference.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Hiroshima’s History Made Kids-Friendly

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #70: Hand sanitizer out of stock because of the coronavirus? Vodka works just as well.

GaijinPot Blog