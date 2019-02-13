Nissan cuts forecast in first earnings report since Ghosn's arrest

Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan slashed its full-year forecast Tuesday as nine-month net profit dropped 45 percent in the first earnings report since the stunning arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.
The firm blamed growing costs of raw materials and emerging economy foreign exchange declines for its bottom-line profit dropping by 45.2 percent to 316.7 billion yen ($2.9 billion).
The disappointing nine-month performance and a change in accounting methods forced the manufacturer to downgrade its net profit forecast for the fiscal year to March to 410 billion yen, compared with 500 billion yen projected earlier.
Annual sales are now seen at 11.6 trillion yen, down from an earlier estimate of 12 trillion yen.
The results came as Nissan and its partners Renault and Mitsubishi Motors are seeking to turn the page on Ghosn's arrest for financial misconduct, which has exposed a rift in the three-way tie-up.
CEO Hiroto Saikawa vowed to "refine" the firm's ties with Renault, whose new boss Jean-Dominique Senard is expected to take Ghosn's position on the Nissan board.
"This alliance is our very big strength and asset," Saikawa told reporters after the earnings were announced.
He said that the firms "respect each other's independence" but strive for "win-win" results by maximising synergies.
But Satoru Takada, an analyst at TIW, a Tokyo-based research and consulting firm, warned the alliance still has a bumpy road ahead.
"Confusion surrounding Nissan's management is expected to last a long time, as it's not easy for the two companies to strike a deal on tough issues, including capital relations," Takada told AFP.
"It's hard to find a manager like Ghosn who can take balanced actions," he said. "We need to watch if the confusion will have a direct impact on its performance from now on."
Ghosn stands accused -- among other things -- of under-declaring some nine billion yen in salary between 2010 and 2018 and continues to languish in a Tokyo detention center after being refused bail.
Nissan said it was accounting for this under-reported salary -- technically owed to Ghosn -- although Saikawa said that "I personally don't think that we will reach a conclusion to pay this money."
The Nissan results came at a tough time for Japanese carmarkers.
Last week, domestic rival Toyota slashed its full-year net profit forecast after saying its nine-month figure had tumbled nearly 30 percent as it was hit by investment losses.
Honda logged a net-profit fall of 34.5 percent for the nine months to December but revised up its full-year forecasts thanks to strong motorcycle sales. Toyota and Nissan have also seen their strategy affected by uncertainty over a possible British exit from the EU without a deal.
Nissan has announced the cancellation of plans to build its X-Trail SUV at its plant in northeast England despite Brexit assurances from the government.
Global vehicle sales for Nissan fell 2.1 percent to 4 million units for the nine-month period because of declines in North America and Europe. However, sales for the nine months came in at 8.6 trillion yen, up 0.6 percent on-year.© 2019 AFP
Kobe White Bar Owner
Saikawa the snake at it again, when you want to get out of the hole first you need to put down the shovel.
Yubaru
The bottom line is that they are still making a profit of nearly $3 BILLION for the year. Just because it isn't what analysts and soothsayers had expected, it still is not a bad year, better than being in the red, like before Ghosen!
gogogo
First priority in running a company is keeping the shareholders value, especially in a public company. Saikawa blames other factors when he needs to blame himself.
Aly Rustom
Nissan cuts forecast in first earnings report since Ghosn's arrest
Good.
CardinalRed
Good!
zones2surf
Translation: Leave the running of Nissan to us Japanese from now on.
Akie
zones2surf, no translation is needed, as simple as that.
papigiulio
dropped 45.2%. Is that a normal drop because it seems like a LOT.
Akie
Nissan must focus on certain market. Stretch out too long means loss of strength, all Japanese men know that.
sf2k
Sell. Everything must go
Ricky Kaminski13
Imagine being a Nissan employee right now. Must be inspiring.
Dukeleto
Agreed! This snake needs to go as he is the one holding Nissan back currently. No one on the Renault side is going to trust him and without that its pointless being in partnership. I really don't think investors are going to buy into Nissan stock while he is at the helm at Nissan. They need to get someone from outside of Nissan to run it as I would imagine that Saikawa has surrounded himself (as all Japanese heads do) with yes men. Under his leadership Nissan is simply going to sink back in bankruptcy and Im pretty sure no overseas CEO is ever going to risk coming into save that hornets nest ever again!
Dukeleto
Agreed Yabaru-san, however its early days yet. Lets see how Nissan is doing in 3 years from now. Im betting that its a down hill slide for here on out. If Nissan has any chance they need Saikawa and Co out as soon as possible and bring in fresh leadership. That would go a long way to settling investor nervousness. Personally I would not touch Nissan stock until he is out!
sakurasuki
So other car manufacturers suffer profit decline but Nissan the one that got the highest profit decline. So Saikawa's move by ousting Ghosn just didn't help profit decline right.
JBird
I'm still trying to figure out Saikawa's strategy for declaring a ¥9.2 billion yen loss to cover delayed salary to Ghosn. Salary that he says will never be paid. This will probably come back to bite Saikawa where it hurts too!
Scrote
There you go: Saikawa admits that Ghosn's retirement pay was not fixed and therefore Ghosn cannot be convicted on charges of not declaring his income.
smithinjapan
Well, For all his criminal behavior, it cannot be debated (much as Japan wants to) that he took the company from the red and saved it. These guys forget that, and are now blaming him for it returning to the days before Ghosn in order to further avoid responsibility due to their ineptitude.
Do the hustle
A 45% drop in profits since Ghosn’s arrest and that’s only a few months. Bye bye Nissan. You reap what you sow.
Kenji Fujimori
This guy is the most two faced untrustworthy person, he looks as if he's the emperor, all comfortable in Carlos role, what goes around comes around soon..
Hervé L'Eisa
I for one will never buy another Nissan product until they do right by Ghosn.
Lost me as a customer.
Akie
Kenji Fujimori, Had Japan focused on Chinese market 40 years ago, Toyota, Honda, and Nissan would be the top three automakers by now. How sad and how stupid are the Japanese govt and policies.
AramaTaihenNoYouDidnt
If you can't take the heat, stay out of the kitchen. Ghosn was doing just fine with his receipes till Nissan screwed with the ingredients. Simmering slowly away... Hope this serves as a lesson.
goldeneagle
Nissan was in loss before Ghosn and Saikawa was part of the executive team. Nissan is in loss after Ghosn and Saikawa is now CEO. I would know who to blame, hopefully the shareholders will as well.
Tony El Helou
Just what they deserve
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
This fall is expected. But are these real figures ???. With such bad materials as head of Nissan, it is the only results , One can expect. Words and sweet talk is over U, S.O.B.
wtfjapan
Imagine being a Nissan employee right now. Must be inspiring.
I speak to Nissan employees weekly, even they admit it smells of a corporate coup.
tinawatanabe
Nissan employees were suffering from low morals under Ghosn. It would take time to recover.
Ascissor
low morals or low morale?
tinawatanabe
low morale.
soggygyouza
The whole thing with Ghosn is a frame-up. I for one will never buy anything made by Nissan or Mitsubishi. I also once owned a Renault and it broke down almost every day. Let them all reap the consequences of their actions. Plenty of better cars out there. Free Ghosn !!
oldman_13
You real what you sow, Nissan.
mmwkdw
I won't buy Nissan - not because of Ghosen, but simply because they Falsified their performance Statistics and as such can't be trusted.