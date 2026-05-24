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Nissan drops plan to build drive units for EVs in Britain

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TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co has withdrawn a plan to manufacture powertrains for electric vehicles in Britain, a source familiar with the matter said Sunday, as the struggling Japanese automaker reviews its production and factory numbers.

Jacto Ltd, a Nissan subsidiary that has been jointly developing drive units for EV models, had planned to build a factory in Sunderland in 2026 and supply its parts to a Nissan assembly plant.

The EV models that Nissan has or plans to manufacture at the plant include the Leaf as well as the Juke set to be rolled out in Europe in 2027.

The Yokohama-based automaker is expected to secure the necessary drive units for the EV models from Japan.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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