 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nissan eyes making cars for Chinese automaker Chery at plant in Britain

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nissan Motor Corp said Wednesday it is considering manufacturing passenger cars for the major Chinese automaker Chery at its Sunderland plant in Britain, part of a bid to make better use of the facility.

The Japanese automaker said it may start production there for Chery International UK during the fiscal year through March 2028. A memorandum of understanding to study the possible arrangement has been signed by the two companies.

Nissan currently has two production lines at the facility engaged in manufacturing three vehicle brands, including the Leaf electric car, but it may dedicate one line to producing Chery passenger cars while consolidating work for its own brands on the other.

Under such a plan, Nissan said, it would retain full ownership of the plant and the workers there would be its employees.

Overseas media have reported that the Sunderland plant was being underutilized, operating at around 50 percent of its capacity.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:3pm.

Get your ticket now for a 20% Discount

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Global Leap International School: Preparing Little Ones for Big Futures

Savvy Tokyo

Japan CBN Ban: What Residents and Tourists Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yoro Valley

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Tokyo Pride Parade

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Koyama

GaijinPot Travel

10 Great Learning Apps for Raising Bilingual Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Summer Drugstore Makeup Survival Guide: Beauty That Actually Lasts

Savvy Tokyo