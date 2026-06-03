Nissan eyes making cars for Chinese automaker Chery at plant in Britain

Nissan Motor Corp said Wednesday it is considering manufacturing passenger cars for the major Chinese automaker Chery at its Sunderland plant in Britain, part of a bid to make better use of the facility.

The Japanese automaker said it may start production there for Chery International UK during the fiscal year through March 2028. A memorandum of understanding to study the possible arrangement has been signed by the two companies.

Nissan currently has two production lines at the facility engaged in manufacturing three vehicle brands, including the Leaf electric car, but it may dedicate one line to producing Chery passenger cars while consolidating work for its own brands on the other.

Under such a plan, Nissan said, it would retain full ownership of the plant and the workers there would be its employees.

Overseas media have reported that the Sunderland plant was being underutilized, operating at around 50 percent of its capacity.

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